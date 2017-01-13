Redskins coach heading to LA, full slate of High School basketball tonight, and a NFL Preview

We had Mike Tilley on The Morning Line for the Mike Tilley Sports Report.
Play/Download News Clip
TRUMP TAKES CHARGE Day 1 agenda includes ‘big league’ action on hot-button issues
BLAMING 'INTELLIGENCE' Trump tweets fan dossier feud with spy chiefs
TROUBLING PATTERN DOJ probe faults Chicago police for excessive force
PENNY PENANCE Man pays $3G DMV bill one cent at a time
TALLADEGA'S TRUMPETS 'O'Reilly' boosts donations for marching band's DC trip
Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy PolicyCopyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom