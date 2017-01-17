Search is on for two Forest meat thieves

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: At 7:45 p.m. Monday evening January 16, 2017, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Kroger Store located in Forest reporting shoplifting. A deputy responded to the store and spoke with the loss prevention manager. The manager reported that two white females, see attachments, entered the store at around 7:30 p.m. Both females concealed $100.00 worth of packaged meat and left the store. They were seen leaving the parking lot in a black crew cab pick-up truck, possibly a Chevy Silverado. Anyone with information on this crime can call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.