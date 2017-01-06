Some Lynchburg precincts are part of special State Senate election – see the list

January 6th, 2017 | Written by:

From the City of Lynchburg: On Tuesday, January 10, a special election will be held for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of Senate of Virginia (District 22).  The only City of Lynchburg precincts included in this election are: Ward I, Precincts 2-5; Ward II, Precincts 1-4; Ward III, Precinct 1 and Ward IV, Precincts 2-3. This election is not city-wide and includes only certain polling locations.

(Continue reading for the list of special election voting locations.)

102      Bedford Hills Elementary School

103      First Presbyterian Church

104      Rivermont Presbyterian Church

105      First Christian Church

201      St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

202      R.S. Payne Elementary School

203      Jubilee Center

204      Fairview Christian Church

301      Lynchburg Public Library

402      Sandusky Middle School

403      Memorial Christian Church

In-person absentee voting will continue through Saturday, January 7, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Registrar’s Office located on the lower level of the Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 3236 Odd Fellows Road.

 For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Liberty University
Virginia Tech Football on WLNI

12/29: Belk Bowl- Virginia Tech vs Arkansas
Pregame at 4:30PM. Kickoff at 5:30PM. Tech Talk LIVE, Monday night at 7:00PM






Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test