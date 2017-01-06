Some Lynchburg precincts are part of special State Senate election – see the list
From the City of Lynchburg: On Tuesday, January 10, a special election will be held for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of Senate of Virginia (District 22). The only City of Lynchburg precincts included in this election are: Ward I, Precincts 2-5; Ward II, Precincts 1-4; Ward III, Precinct 1 and Ward IV, Precincts 2-3. This election is not city-wide and includes only certain polling locations.
(Continue reading for the list of special election voting locations.)
102 Bedford Hills Elementary School
103 First Presbyterian Church
104 Rivermont Presbyterian Church
105 First Christian Church
201 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church
202 R.S. Payne Elementary School
203 Jubilee Center
204 Fairview Christian Church
301 Lynchburg Public Library
402 Sandusky Middle School
403 Memorial Christian Church
In-person absentee voting will continue through Saturday, January 7, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Registrar’s Office located on the lower level of the Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 3236 Odd Fellows Road.
For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999.