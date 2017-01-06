Some Lynchburg precincts are part of special State Senate election – see the list

From the City of Lynchburg: On Tuesday, January 10, a special election will be held for the purpose of electing a candidate for the office of Senate of Virginia (District 22). The only City of Lynchburg precincts included in this election are: Ward I, Precincts 2-5; Ward II, Precincts 1-4; Ward III, Precinct 1 and Ward IV, Precincts 2-3. This election is not city-wide and includes only certain polling locations.

(Continue reading for the list of special election voting locations.)

102 Bedford Hills Elementary School

103 First Presbyterian Church

104 Rivermont Presbyterian Church

105 First Christian Church

201 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church

202 R.S. Payne Elementary School

203 Jubilee Center

204 Fairview Christian Church

301 Lynchburg Public Library

402 Sandusky Middle School

403 Memorial Christian Church

In-person absentee voting will continue through Saturday, January 7, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Registrar’s Office located on the lower level of the Dept. of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 3236 Odd Fellows Road.

For more information, contact the Registrar’s Office at (434) 477-5999.