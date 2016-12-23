State Police probe accident that kills two 16-year-old girls

December 23rd, 2016

From State Police: At 10:47 p.m., Thursday (Dec. 22), Virginia State Police Trooper J.A. Williamson was called to a single-vehicle crash on Bethel Road less than a mile east of Route 626 in Halifax County. A 2008 Honda Civic was traveling west on Bethel Road when it ran off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. The vehicle continued and then struck several trees. Two female passengers died at the scene – Olivia G. Noblin, 16, of Scottsburg, Va., and Casey N. Pulliam, 16, of South Boston, Va. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. This investigation remains ongoing to determine the cause and driver of the vehicle, as all three occupants were ejected.

