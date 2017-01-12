Suspects sought in Campbell County armed robbery

January 12th, 2017 | Written by:

From Campbell County: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery. The armed robbery occurred at the old 699 Market, S& S Market today at 1:49 p.m. The market is located at the intersection of Route 699 (Gladys Road) and Route 696 (Marysville Road.) Any information concerning identity or location of these subjects please call Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

 

