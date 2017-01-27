Traffic changes coming Wednesday to downtown Lynchburg

Lynchburg City officials are putting out early word that some downtown traffic pattern changes are on the way starting Wednesday. It’s all connected to the ongoing downtown utility and streetscape project. Expect lane reductions on parts of Main Street, while on Church Street, one-lane traffic will be rough in places until the roadway can be repaved this spring.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: DOWNTOWN TRAFFIC PATTERN CHANGES

The underground pipework on Church Street (between Fifth and Eighth Streets) has been completed, and construction crews will be moving onto Main Street on Wednesday, February 1. Beginning February 1, the following traffic patterns will be in effect:

MAIN STREET

 Reduced to one lane of traffic just after Ninth Street and open to two lanes after Seventh Street.

All-way stops will remain in effect at the Eighth Street and Seventh Street intersections.

 There will be no on-street parking between Eighth Street and Fifth Streets.

 GLTC will continue current service.

CHURCH STREET

 Opened to local one lane, one-way traffic from Fifth to Eighth Streets.

 Road conditions in these three blocks will be rough and will vary from asphalt to gravel until paving is complete in the spring.

 Please maintain slow speeds through the construction zones as crews will continue to be working in the area.

 All-way stops will be in effect at the Sixth Street, Seventh Street and Eighth Street intersections.

 There will be no on-street parking between Fifth and Eighth Streets.

 GLTC will not operate through the construction zone between Fifth and Eighth Streets; GLTC will continue on the current detour route.

 Through traffic will continue to be detoured to Commerce Street or Route 210 to Madison Heights. Traffic detour signs will be visible, and a map may be viewed at www.lynchburgva.gov/tuningupdowntown.

SIXTH STREET

 Open to two-way traffic between Court and Church Streets.

SEVENTH STREET

 Open to one-way traffic between Church and Main Streets north towards the James River.

EIGHTH STREET

 Closed at Main Street but accessible from Church Street.