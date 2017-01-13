Transgender bill backers urge GOP support

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Advocates in Virginia for a North Carolina-style transgender bathroom law are urging Republican lawmakers to give their full support to the measure.Social conservatives joined with Republican Del. Bob Marshall at a Capitol news conference Thursday to promote legislation that would generally prohibit individuals from using a bathroom of the opposite sex in government-owned buildings. Marshall’s bill would also require public school principals to notify parents with 24 hours if a child requests to be recognized as a member of the opposite sex.Marshall, Republican National Committee member Cynthia Dunbar and others said the legislation was needed to help protect children.Theodore Kahn, a transgender man, spoke out against the bill during the new conference, saying it discriminates against the transgender community.