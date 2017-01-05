Two charged with overnight home break-in, knifepoint robbery

From Lynchburg Police: On January 5, 2017 at 1:37 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a Burglary in the 900-block of Perrymont Avenue. The victims reported that they were asleep in their residence when two black males entered the residence demanding money. The suspects robbed the victims at knifepoint of an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle. With information obtained on possible suspect and vehicle information, officers located the suspects a short time later and took them into custody. They were identified and charged as follows: Quincy Scott Hairston, a 33 year old resident of Lynchburg, Va and Trevor Lamont Calloway, a 24 year old resident of Lynchburg, Va. No one was harmed during the incident and this was an isolated event, not a random act.