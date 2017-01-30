Two sought for attempted Timberlake-area home invasion

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating at attempted home invasion on the 100 block of Moss Creek Drive, which is just off Waterlick Road in the Timberlake area. Officials say two men knocked on the door last night and tried to force their way in. Shots were fired and the two took off.

On 01/29/2017 at 9:40 pm, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Moss Creek Dr. in reference to an attempted home invasion. Two black males knocked on the victim’s door and when the victim opened the door, the two suspects tried to force their way inside the victim’s residence. Both suspects were armed and were wearing dark colored clothing. A struggle ensued between the suspects and victim and shots were fired. The suspects then fled the scene. It is unknown at this time if either of the suspects sustained any injuries. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Capt. Dwayne Wade or Inv. Mike Bryant (434)332-9706, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at http://www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or test “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.