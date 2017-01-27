UPDATE: Lynchburg man charged with Captain D’s burglary

UPDATE from Lynchburg Police: On January 27, 2017, Brandon J. McDaniel, a 21-year old resident of Lynchburg, was taken into custody for his involvement in the breaking and entering of Captain D’s Seafood on January 15th. This case is still under investigation. Any individual having information pertaining to McDaniel’s involvement or his accomplice is asked to contact Detective Blomquist at (434)485-7267 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

PREVIOUS: On January 15, 2017 at approximately 2:02 a.m., an unknown subject entered Captain D’s restaurant at 7801 Timberlake Rd wearing all black clothing. They entered by breaking through the glass on the Timberlake Rd side. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash they fled the scene on foot.