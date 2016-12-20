UVa medical center hit with penalty over infections, deaths

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – The federal government is penalizing the University of Virginia Medical Center for high rates of hospital-acquired infections and other medical complications for the third consecutive year.The Daily Progress reports that government data says UVa had higher-than-average rates of deaths from surgical complications from 2013 to 2015. It also had a higher-than-average rate of a certain infection that happens when antibiotics kill helpful bacteria in the intestine.The paper says that as a result, the medical center will be hit with an estimated $1.8 million in reductions to Medicaid reimbursements this fiscal year.Dr. Tracey Hoke, the chief of quality and performance improvement at UVa, said Monday that the government data no longer reflects UVa’s safety record.The hospital provided newer, internal data it says show a safety improvement.