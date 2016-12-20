Virginia electors unanimously vote for Clinton

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia’s 13 members of the Electoral College have cast their votes for Hillary Clinton as expected.The electors met yesterday afternoon at the state Capitol and voted unanimously for Clinton, who won the statewide vote in November.Electors in every state are meeting Monday. Although Clinton won the popular vote by 2.6 million votes, Trump is expected to win 306 of the 538 electoral votes under the state-by-state distribution of electors used to choose presidents since 1789.Usually a ceremonial step in the road to the presidency, the Electoral College has drawn intense scrutiny this year. GOP electors have been inundated with emails, phone calls and letters urging them to vote against Trump. But an Associated Press survey of electors found very little appetite to vote for alternative candidates.