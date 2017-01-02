VSP Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Bedford County

January 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

From Virginia State Police :Virginia State Police Trooper M.D. Mayhew is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred Dec. 29, 2016, at 4:43 p.m., on Route 122 less than a mile south of Route 903.Lieben Marie Patrick, 36, of Huddleston, Va., was walking south in the southbound travel lane when she was struck by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The pickup truck was unable to avoid the pedestrian in the travel lane and was unable to cross the centerline as there was a vehicle in the northbound travel lane of Route 122.The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old male from Moneta, Va., was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been placed.

