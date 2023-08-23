12-year-old girl injured in shooting at Brookside Apartments

Two Lynchburg men are under arrest for a shooting that injured a 12-year-old girl last night at the Brookside Apartments. Just before 10pm, Lynchburg police went to the 100-block of Belle Terre Drive for shots fired. The 12-year-old girl had suffered a minor graze wound. An apartment was also damaged by the gunfire. Police were able to locate 22-year-old Savon Ellis and 19-year-old Melik Wright. They face numerous gun charges.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG Va. — Two men have been arrested by the Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) in connection with a shooting that occurred last night at the Brookside Apartments.

On August 23, 2023, at 9:57 p.m., LPD officers responded to the 100-block of Belle Terre Drive for the report of shots fired. During the investigation, it was determined that a juvenile female (12) had suffered a minor graze wound. The juvenile was treated and released from Lynchburg General Hospital.

An apartment was also damaged by the gunfire.



Due to witness statements and community cooperation, LPD officers were able to quickly locate two suspects and take them into custody without incident.

Savon Ellis (22) and Melik Wright (19), both of Lynchburg, have been charged with the following:

Malicious Wounding

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within City Limits Resulting in Injury

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-61248, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

This investigation is active and ongoing any new information will be released as an update to this news release.