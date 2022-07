A Bedford County man is behind bars for allegedly pointing a gun at a sheriff’s deputy. It happened Tuesday night as the deputy investigated a domestic related disturbance in the 2000 block of Woodshire Drive in the Blue Ridge area. 42-year-old James Edward Lewis allegedly Lewis retrieved a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the deputy who was trying to take him into custody. After a struggle, the deputy was able to disarm Lewis and place him into custody without further incident.