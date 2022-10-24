Youngkin calls latest student test scores ‘catastrophic’

BC-VA–Virus-Outbreak-Test-Scores-Virginia

The results of a closely watched national test show math and reading scores declined this year in Virginia, as they did around the country. Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday that the results were “catastrophic.” The Republican governor held a news conference in Richmond highlighting Virginia’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The test is often known as the “nation’s report card.” It was administered to hundreds of thousands of 4th and 8th graders across the country this year. Scores were lagging even before the pandemic, but the new results show decreases on a scale not seen before.