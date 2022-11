Some parents in Bedford County are concerned that a group called The Satanic Temple plans what they’re calling a “family movie night” at the Jefferson Forest High School auditorium in February. Bedford County School Board Member Marcus Hill told the Morningline that different groups can and do rent out the auditorium:

The group says it will show a movie “Fern Gully, The Last Rainforest,” and then discuss how it relates to tenets within The Satanic Temple.