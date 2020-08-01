16-year-old killed in Lynchburg shooting

A 16-year-old boy was killed yesterday in a shooting in Lynchburg. It happened around 1pm.

Police went to 16th and Taylor Streets for a report of shots fired and found a car that had crashed into a utility pole with a shooting victim inside. Nearby Dunbar Middle and R.S. Payne Elementary schools were placed on lockout. Several hundred people in the area lost power because of the damaged utility pole. No word yet on any suspects.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

Shooting incident at 16th and Taylor Streets

LYNCHBURG Va. — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of 16th and Taylor Streets.

On March 23, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m., LPD officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1100-block of 16th Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that had crashed into a utility pole with a shooting victim inside. The victim, a juvenile male (16), was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.

16th Street is located in the Diamond Hill area of Lynchburg, and out of an abundance of caution Dunbar Middle and R.S. Payne Elementary schools initiated a lockout until police confirmed there was no threat to students and staff.

At this time there is no suspect information.

The 1100 block of 16th Street will be shut down until AEP finishes repairing the damaged utility pole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.