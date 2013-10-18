18, 13, 10-year-old arrested in Campbell County armed home invasion

The Campbell County Sheriff’s office says an 18-year-old and two juveniles ages 13 and 10 are charged with an armed home invasion early yesterday morning. It happened around 1:30 in the Daniel Hill Apartments in Brookneal. Deputies arrested the three suspects at a residence on Southeast Street in Brookneal.18-year-old Zyreon Lewis is charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit assault, Robbery, Use of a firearm in a felony. A 13-year-old is charged with those same charges plus larceny, and three charges of assault and battery.

A 10-year-old boy was released to the custody of his parents and the Commonwealth’s Attorney will decide how to charge him.

Here is more information from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

On August 13, 2023, around 1:30 am, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Daniel Hill Apartments in Brookneal in reference to an armed home invasion. Deputies immediately responded to the scene and began to investigate the incident. The Criminal Investigations Division was notified and responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. After gathering evidence, deputies were able to identify three suspects who had been involved in this crime. Deputies immediately went to a residence on Southeast Street in Brookneal. Deputies and Investigators were able to take all of the suspects into custody without incident. At that time, deputies and Investigators continued investigating the crime, leading to the following charges.

o 18 y.o. Zyreon Lewis – Breaking & Entering with intent to commit assault, Robbery, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. In custody at the Campbell County Adult Detention Center

o 13 y.o. juvenile – Breaking & Entering with intent to commit assault, Robbery, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, larceny, assault and battery x 3. In custody at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The third suspect, a 10 y.o. juvenile, was released to the custody of his parents. This ongoing investigation will include consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office to discuss additional charges.