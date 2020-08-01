18 Arrested in Operation Summertime Blues Fugitive Roundup

Lynchburg Police arrested 18 people over the past couple of days in a roundup they called “”Operation Summertime Blues”.  Police chief Ryan Zuidema says they had help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and US Marshals Service.    

Most of the 18 are from Lynchburg, as well as Evington, Hurt, Madison Heights.  Zuidema says it’s the beginning of other summertime initiatives to help combat an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested 18 individuals during local fugitive roundup “Operation Summertime Blues” this week. This initiative focused on drug-related and violent crime offenses. Members of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority (BRRJA) also assisted in this effort.

The LPD is committed to ensuring the safety of our community through a multi-faceted approach that includes both intelligence-led and community policing as well as leveraging law enforcement partnerships to maximize all available resources. 

On June 29 and 30, 2021, the LPD partnered with the ATF, DEA, FBI, and USMS to arrest the following 18 individuals, serving 29 warrants, and addressing 65 criminal offenses with arrests. 

The LPD is grateful for our ongoing partnerships with the ATF, BRRJA, DEA, FBI, and USMS that help us to hold individuals accountable who are negatively impacting quality of life in our great city. 

