18 Arrested in Operation Summertime Blues Fugitive Roundup

Lynchburg Police arrested 18 people over the past couple of days in a roundup they called “”Operation Summertime Blues”. Police chief Ryan Zuidema says they had help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and US Marshals Service.

Most of the 18 are from Lynchburg, as well as Evington, Hurt, Madison Heights. Zuidema says it’s the beginning of other summertime initiatives to help combat an uptick in violent crime in the city.

Here is the entire news release from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF); Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); and United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested 18 individuals during local fugitive roundup “Operation Summertime Blues” this week. This initiative focused on drug-related and violent crime offenses. Members of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority (BRRJA) also assisted in this effort.

The LPD is committed to ensuring the safety of our community through a multi-faceted approach that includes both intelligence-led and community policing as well as leveraging law enforcement partnerships to maximize all available resources.

On June 29 and 30, 2021, the LPD partnered with the ATF, DEA, FBI, and USMS to arrest the following 18 individuals, serving 29 warrants, and addressing 65 criminal offenses with arrests.

Marvin John Allen, 53, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony

Alexandria Michelle Caldwell, 27, of Lynchburg: Capias-Felony Child Abuse/Neglect

Donte Allen Dorsey, 41, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony

Warren Franklin Garland Jr., 38, of Lynchburg: Capias-13 Counts Statutory Burglary, 6 Counts Petit Larceny, 9 Counts Grand Larceny, 2 Counts Failure to Appear

Kashone Devonte Richburg, 22, of Lynchburg: Capias-2 Counts Distribution of Methamphetamine

Marque Donta Swain, 31, of Lynchburg: Assault on Family Member 3rd Offense Felony

Lonnie Lamont Scott, 47, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Schedule I/II Drug

Rosa Orfilia Celis Alvarado, 37, of Evington: 2 Charges Felony Child Abuse/Neglect

Edward Holmes Mitchell III, 56, of Lynchburg: Distribution of Methamphetamine, Capias-Distribution of Methamphetamine

Lawrence Shearer, 60, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation Possess Heroin

Amos Wayne Morris Jr., 46, of Lynchburg: Capias-Probation Violation 2 Counts Possess Heroin, 2 Counts Distribute Heroin

Daron Fairbanks McDaniel Jr., 29, of Lynchburg: Capias-Attempted Malicious Wounding

Chase Jordan, 28, of Hurt: 2 Charges Possess Schedule I/II Drug, Possess Firearm w/ Schedule I/II Drug

Vincent Ray Edwards, 41, of Lynchburg: 4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine, Capias-4 Counts Distribution of Cocaine

Isaiah Nathaniel Booker, 26, of Madison Heights: Felony Distribution of Marijuana, Capias-Felony Distribution of Marijuana

Quentin Hayes Adams Jr., 56, of Lynchburg: Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny (Currently Incarcerated in Florida)

Charles Hamner Elliott, 49, of Lynchburg: Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance (Currently Incarcerated in Georgia)

Jabari Maurice Johnson, 33, of Lynchburg: Federal indictment for conspiracy to distribute cocaine

Jeffrey Michael Keeling, 59, of Lynchburg: Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Shareef Hassan Shelton, 34, of Lynchburg: Violate Court Order Manufacturing Controlled Substance, Felony Probation Violation, Brandishing a Firearm

The LPD is grateful for our ongoing partnerships with the ATF, BRRJA, DEA, FBI, and USMS that help us to hold individuals accountable who are negatively impacting quality of life in our great city.

Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.