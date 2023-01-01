Teenager missing from Goode



The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teenager. 14-year-old Sylvia Cucul was living with her foster parents in Goode. She was last seen at her foster home around midnight Saturday, and was discovered missing a half-hour later. Authorities believe she may be headed to Roanoke or Lynchburg. Sylvia could also be trying to get to Alabama to see her mother. She does not speak English. Anyone with information should call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

The AWARE Foundation, Inc.

Virginia State Police