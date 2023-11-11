Veterans Day observances this weekend:

Veterans Day Observance at Monument Terrace on Saturday November 11th at 11 AM.

Veterans Day Ceremony at National D-Day Memorial

Bedford, VA – The annual Veterans Day commemoration at the National D-Day Memorial is this Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11AM. The event will be livestreamed at dday.org. Major General Mari K. Eder (U.S. Army, Ret.) will deliver this year’s keynote address. Free admission until noon for all. Veterans receive free admission all day. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair.

About the Keynote Speaker:

Mari K. Eder, retired U.S. Army Major General, is a renowned speaker and author, and a thought leader on strategic communication and leadership. While in Germany, General Eder has served as Director of Public Affairs at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies and as an adjunct professor and lecturer in communications and public diplomacy at the NATO School and Sweden’s International Training Command. She served in senior positions in the Pentagon, in the Department of Defense, and on the Army Staff. General Eder is the author of the award-winning The Girls Who Stepped Out of Line: Untold Stories of the Women Who Changed the Course of WWII. A book signing with General Eder will be held following the ceremony.

Sponsored by: BWX Technologies, Inc.; Framatome; Bison Printing; Cintas; the Bedford Area Welcome Center & Department of Tourism; Fostek; Steel Dynamics; The Glebe;

Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital; Bank of the James; Member One Federal Credit Union; the Town of Bedford, VA; Rosie’s Gaming Emporium; Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black; First Bank & Trust Company; and Genworth.

Valor Farm in Altavista is holding a Veterans Day Commemoration Celebration Saturday at 4 pm.

NCHV

Veterans Day Commemoration

You’re Invited, Rain or Shine!!

Join us this Veterans Day for a special commemoration ceremony featuring

Nick Vujicic and Danny Griego!

Date and Time

Starts on Saturday, November 11 · 4pm EST

This special ceremony will include honors to our nation, honors to veterans, and exciting National Center for Healthy Veterans updates. Our keynote speaker this year will be Nick Vujicic of Life Without Limbs. We are excited to have Nick Vujicic with us on November 11. He has an amazing message about hope and resilience to share with everyone. Resilience is one of the key components of our veteran program and is key part of Nick’s message and life.

There will be a special performance following the ceremony brought by Danny Griego, top 10 billboard songwriter and recording artist.

Food trucks will also be on site available for dinner with the optional food ticket purchased with your reservation. Please plan to arrive early due to traffic and construction near Valor Farm. Meal tickets will be available for purchase on site.

American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg, Sunday at 3pm.