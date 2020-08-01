21 beagles from Envigo arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

21 beagles from the Envigo facility in Cumberland County have arrived at the Lynchburg Humane Society. They’re part of the group of 4000 beagles from that facility, which was shut down earlier this year over animal welfare concerns. f you’re interested in adopting a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society can fill out an adoption questionnaire at www.lynchburghumane.org/adoption or stop by the Center for Pets during open hours to speak with the adoptions team.

Here is the news release: Lynchburg Humane Society has brought 21 of beagles to its Center for Pets in

Lynchburg, VA as part of the group of beagles to be removed from a mass-breeding facility riddled with

animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of

approximately 4,000 beagles housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility in Cumberland, VA which bred dogs to

be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The transfer plan comes as a result of a lawsuit filed

against Envigo by the Department of Justice in May, alleging Animal Welfare Act violations at the facility.

The transfer plan was submitted by the Department of Justice and Envigo RMS LLC, with the agreement

of the Humane Society of the United States to assume the responsibility of coordinating placement. The

transfer will take place in stages over the next 60 days, and the dogs will be up for adoption via

Lynchburg Humane Society and other shelters and rescues.

Those interested in adopting a beagle from the Lynchburg Humane Society can fill out an adoption

questionnaire at www.lynchburghumane.org/adoption or stop by the Center for Pets during open hours

to speak with the adoptions team.

“The Lynchburg Humane Society is honored to be involved in saving the lives of these precious dogs. We

would not be able to commit to this lifesaving journey without our amazing community. Please help by

adopting, donating, and fostering to help these dogs begin their life with love and happiness,” said Jill

Mollohan, Executive Director.

“It takes a massive network of compassionate, expert shelters and rescues to make an operation of this

scale possible,” said Lindsay Hamrick, shelter outreach and engagement director for the Humane Society

of the United States. “We are deeply grateful to each organization that is stepping up to find these dogs

the loving homes they so deserve.”

The Humane Society of the United States is maintaining a list of partners accepting animals into their

adoption program will be here. For more information about the beagles Lynchburg Humane Society is

finding homes for, visit www.lynchburghumane.org/adopt or email adoption@lynchburghumane.org.