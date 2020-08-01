3-year-old child killed by vehicle in parking lot

Lynchburg Police say a 3-year-old child was hit and killed by a car last night. It happened in the parking lot of athletic fields off of Old Graves Mill Road, as families had gathered for baseball and softball games. The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating.

Here is more information from Lynchburg Police:

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a motor vehicle crash which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

On April 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., LPD Officers and Lynchburg Fire Department Medics responded to a parking lot in the 300-block of Beverly Hills Circle for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. LPD’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to assist with the investigation. The pedestrian struck was a 3-year-old child who succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Our thoughts go out to those impacted by this tragic incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Bauserman with the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.