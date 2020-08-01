UPDATE: Authorities say missing 3-year-old is dead; body not found

UPDATE: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the search for 3-year-old Khaleesi Hope Cuthriell is now a recovery mission. Khaleesi has been missing since February. Candi Royer and Travis Brown, who are currently in prison in Pennsylvania, are charged with child neglect and abuse. Police say they interviewed the two and determined that Khaleesi died while in Royer’s care at a home in Augusta County. Investigators are now working to find Khaleesi’s body.

EARLIER: Authorities in western Virginia are searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been unaccounted for since February. The Augusta County Sheriff said that Khaleesi Cuthriell was in the care of Candi Royer from October until January of this year, but the little girl hasn’t been seen since. Royer was reported missing Sept. 3, and that’s when authorities learned of Khaleesi. She was entered as a missing person Sept. 8. Smith says Royer and Travis Brown were arrested in Pennsylvania on Sept. 12 in connection with the case. They face several charges, including abuse and neglect of a child. Investigators say Royer and Brown will be extradited to Virginia.