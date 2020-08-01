31 people indicted in “Operation Crystal Clear”

PRESS RELEASE Sunday, March 14, 2021 “OPERATION CRYSTAL CLEAR” NETS 31 AREA RESIDENTS ON METH, HEROIN, COCAINE AND FIREARM CHARGES RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office canine unit, with the assistance of the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (CVDGTF) has concluded a 12-month narcotics investigation. “Operation Crystal Clear” resulted in 31 individuals being indicted on 62 felony charges. The charges stem from indictments recently handed up by a Campbell County grand jury.



More than 7,532 grams of methamphetamine, 227 grams of heroin, and 688 grams of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of $773,654 were seized during this extensive investigation. In addition, 26 illegal firearms were recovered within Campbell County.



The indictments against these individuals include: Distribution of Methamphetamine; Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; Distribution of Cocaine; Possession of Schedule I/II; Possession of Schedule I/II while in Possession of a Firearm; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Distribution of Methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm.

Those apprehended Friday are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.



The CVDGTF is made up of narcotics investigators with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority assisted with Friday’s arrest round-up.

Those with information regarding the location of the remaining individuals, or these crimes may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.



Tips may also be entered online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on any mobile device.

Any further information pertaining to this incident will be published as an update. OPERATION CRYSTAL CLEAR ARRESTEES PLEASE NOTE: The names which are bold and those that were arrested. All others have yet to be apprehended.

Chance Shadow Lobo DOB 07/11/2000 Lynchburg

Jerimiah Brooks DOB 12/08/1979 Forest

Joseph Johnson DOB 10/02/1983 Gladys

Kashone Richburg DOB 06/18/1999 Lynchburg

Brandon Stevens DOB 02/06/1986 Bedford

David Dowdy DOB 12/12/1972 Evington

Karen H Irvine DOB 01/28/1984 Appomattox

William Goode DOB 12/18/1976 Lynchburg

David Land DOB 05/24/1992 Java

Justin Smith DOB 05/26/1988 Rustburg

Randy Seamster DOB 02/13/1975 Gladys

Katherine Davidson DOB 02/09/1993 Madison Heights

Jordan Donald DOB 05/13/1999 Evington

John Brown DOB 12/16/1984 Rustburg

Brandon Walker DOB 06/30/1995 Evington

Ricky Hucks, JR DOB 06/12/1981 Gladys

Erick Smith DOB 12/24/1969 Madison Heights

Dominique Saunders DOB 06/20/1989 Rustburg

Gregory Jarrell DOB 07/03/1963 Gladys

Adolphus Mickles DOB 07/12/1986 Rustburg

Ola Williams DOB 05/12/2001 Amherst

Matthew Ogden DOB 05/25/1993 Rustburg

Kevin Hawkins DOB 01/26/1994 Rustburg

Matthew Spencer DOB 10/13/1989 Rustburg

Jennifer Jenkins DOB 03/24/1985 Gladys

Wesley Booker DOB 11/04/1970 Madison Heights

Margaret Lindow DOB 06/04/1979 Madison Heights

Matthew Dejarnette DOB 05/23/1986 Gladys

Debra McCormick DOB 09/27/1976 Concord

William Dickerson DOB 02/17/1983 Concord

Rodney Waller DOB 05/01/1997 Rustburg

