31 people indicted in “Operation Crystal Clear”

 31 area residents have been indicted by a Campbell County grand jury after a 12-month drug investigation called “Operation Crystal Clear”.   The Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force seized more than  7,532 grams of methamphetamine, 227 grams of heroin, and 688 grams of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of $773,654.    26 illegal firearms were recovered within Campbell County.     31 individuals being indicted on 62 felony charges. Some suspects have been arrested and are at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail; others remain at large.

Here is the entire news release from Campbell County:

PRESS RELEASE Sunday, March 14, 2021   “OPERATION CRYSTAL CLEAR” NETS 31 AREA RESIDENTS ON METH, HEROIN, COCAINE AND FIREARM CHARGES   RUSTBURG, VA – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office canine unit, with the assistance of the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (CVDGTF) has concluded a 12-month narcotics investigation. “Operation Crystal Clear” resulted in 31 individuals being indicted on 62 felony charges. The charges stem from indictments recently handed up by a Campbell County grand jury.
 
More than 7,532 grams of methamphetamine, 227 grams of heroin, and 688 grams of cocaine, with a total estimated street value of $773,654 were seized during this extensive investigation. In addition, 26 illegal firearms were recovered within Campbell County.
 
The indictments against these individuals include: Distribution of Methamphetamine; Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine; Distribution of Heroin; Distribution of Cocaine; Possession of Schedule I/II; Possession of Schedule I/II while in Possession of a Firearm; Felon in Possession of a Firearm; and Distribution of Methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm.  
Those apprehended Friday are being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Amherst.
 
The CVDGTF is made up of narcotics investigators with the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority assisted with Friday’s arrest round-up. 
Those with information regarding the location of the remaining individuals, or these crimes may contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574, call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org.

Tips may also be entered online at http://p3tips.com or by using the P3 app on any mobile device.
Any further information pertaining to this incident will be published as an update. Operation Crystal Clear - 2020 Arrest Roundup OPERATION CRYSTAL CLEAR ARRESTEES PLEASE NOTE: The names which are bold and those that were arrested. All others have yet to be apprehended.
Chance Shadow Lobo       DOB 07/11/2000              Lynchburg
Jerimiah Brooks                DOB 12/08/1979              Forest
Joseph Johnson                DOB 10/02/1983             Gladys
Kashone Richburg            DOB 06/18/1999              Lynchburg
Brandon Stevens                DOB 02/06/1986              Bedford
David Dowdy                      DOB 12/12/1972               Evington
Karen H Irvine                   DOB 01/28/1984              Appomattox                     
William Goode                    DOB 12/18/1976               Lynchburg
David Land                        DOB 05/24/1992              Java
Justin Smith                        DOB 05/26/1988              Rustburg
Randy Seamster               DOB 02/13/1975              Gladys
Katherine Davidson            DOB 02/09/1993              Madison Heights
Jordan Donald                  DOB 05/13/1999              Evington
John Brown                       DOB 12/16/1984             Rustburg
Brandon Walker                DOB 06/30/1995             Evington
Ricky Hucks, JR               DOB 06/12/1981             Gladys
Erick Smith                         DOB 12/24/1969             Madison Heights
Dominique Saunders          DOB 06/20/1989             Rustburg
Gregory Jarrell                 DOB 07/03/1963             Gladys
Adolphus Mickles               DOB 07/12/1986             Rustburg
Ola Williams                       DOB 05/12/2001             Amherst
Matthew Ogden                DOB 05/25/1993             Rustburg
Kevin Hawkins                   DOB 01/26/1994             Rustburg
Matthew Spencer              DOB 10/13/1989             Rustburg
Jennifer Jenkins                DOB 03/24/1985             Gladys
Wesley Booker                DOB 11/04/1970             Madison Heights
Margaret Lindow             DOB 06/04/1979             Madison Heights
Matthew Dejarnette         DOB 05/23/1986             Gladys
Debra McCormick           DOB 09/27/1976             Concord
William Dickerson           DOB 02/17/1983             Concord              
Rodney Waller                 DOB 05/01/1997             Rustburg
