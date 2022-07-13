44 Unaccounted for after flash floods in Buchanan County

Devastating flooding in Virginia’s Buchanan County has left 44 people unaccounted for. Heavy rainfall started Tuesday, causing flash floods, landslides, power outages, and other issues that lasted into early Wednesday morning in the far western part of the state, WRIC reports. Significant damage was estimated in about 10 miles worth of the county, leaving roads, bridges, infrastructure, and more than 100 homes damaged or destroyed. There are currently no confirmed deaths, CNN reports.

Of the dozens unaccounted for, “This number reflects the number of people that has been reported to law enforcement by loved ones and family members as being unable to make contact with them,” the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday night Facebook post. “This does not mean the person is missing, it means we are attempting to reach and locate the person and check on their wellbeing.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm,” he said in a statement. “While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.” (Read more Virginia stories.)