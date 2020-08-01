Senate committee votes to eliminate solitary confinement in prison

A Virginia state senator has introduced legislation which would prohibit solitary confinement in adult and juvenile correctional facilities. The Senate Appropriations and Finance Committee voted 12-4 Wednesday to advance the bill introduced by Richmond Democrat Joseph D. Morrissey with amendments. The amended bill would allow inmates to be held in solitary confinement for 48 consecutive hours, but that can be extended to allow for an investigation to be completed. Isolated, or solitary, confinement is defined in the bill as being confined in a cell alone or with another inmate for more than 20 hours a day for an adult and 17 hours a day for a juvenile.