4th of July Weekend Events

Friday, July 1

4th of July Weekend Skating at FunQuest – Friday and Saturday from 12 PM – 9 PM; Sunday from 2 PM – 7 PM

Fireworks on the Riverfront at Riverfront Park – Friday starting at dark (approximately 9:15 PM)

Saturday, July 2

Firefighters and Fireworks in Appomattox at Liberty Baptist Church (and other locations) – Saturday from 5 PM – 10 PM

Tate Tucker Band and Smith Mountain Lake Fireworks Show at Parkway Marina – Saturday Music at 6 PM; Fireworks at dark

Winton Farm Fireworks Celebration at Winton Country Club – Saturday Gate opens at 6 PM; Fireworks at 9 PM

Lynchburg Hillcats Home Game benefitting the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council – Saturday at 6:30 PM; Fireworks show follows the game

Sunday, July 3

First Responders Appreciation Sunday – Sunday at 9:30 AM

Celebrate America at Thomas Road – Sunday from 5 PM – 10 PM (fireworks at dark)

“Before the Works” Independence Day Festival at Liberty Lake in Bedford – Sunday from 5 PM – 10 PM

Independence Day Fireworks at Mitchell’s Point Marina – Sunday from 7 PM – 11 PM

Monday, July 4

Percival’s Island Firecracker 5-Miler at Percival’s Island – Monday at 8 AM

Concord Fire Department July 4th Parade in Concord – Monday at 10 AM

Independence Day at Poplar Forest – Monday from 10 AM – 4 PM

Independence Day Bike Parade in Lexington – Monday 10 AM decorating; 11 AM parade

Independence Day at Red Hill – Monday from 3 PM – 9:30 PM (fireworks at 9:15 PM)

July 4th Fireworks Celebration at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista – Monday (music at 6 PM; fireworks at 9:30 PM)

3rd Annual Ronnie Roberts Classic at Bank of the James Stadium – Monday at 6:30 PM (fireworks follow the game)