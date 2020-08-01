50+ Health Fair at University of Lynchburg March 31st

Health Fair

Friday, March 31st        10 am – 2 pm

University of Lynchburg Campus (Schewel Hall- take College Drive exit at the traffic circle and follow the signs)

Alice Bond, Parish Nurse for the Altavista First Baptist Church, & Centra Chaplain, Darren Miller  talking about “ Have You Had the Talk Today? Which will focus on the importance of having a medical power of attorney and advance directions stating what you want done medically if you are unable to speak for yourself
Cardiac Nurse Practitioner Ronetta Manhoover – who will address Cardiac Health
Centra’s Dr. Peter Betz- a local psychiatrist and expert on dementia who will talk about Mental Health   
Dr. Sidney Saxon, Brain Health & Stroke Prevention
Carl Wilkins of AARP- Ways to Prevent Being Scammed
Juanita Daugherty, a RN  and diabetes educator on Nutrition and How to Stay Healthy With Diabetes
Cardiac Nurse Practitioner Allison Helgson talking about Vascular Health