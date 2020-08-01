50+ Health Fair at University of Lynchburg March 31st

Health Fair
Friday, March 31st 10 am – 2 pm
University of Lynchburg Campus (Schewel Hall- take College Drive exit at the traffic circle and follow the signs)
- The event is a collaboration between Centra and the Beard Center on Aging at the University of Lynchburg. Also a partnership with over 15 different local agencies promoting healthy aging and serving older adults incl. Bedford Parks and Recreation
- The event features:
- Over 50 exhibitors – including Alzheimer’s Association, the VA Dept of Health, Community Access Network, Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services, and many more.
- Lots of giveaways
- Lions Club there collecting unused glasses for recycling and giving out free reading glasses to those who need them
- VA Dept of Health offering COVID boosters to those who want them
- Free health screenings:
- Blood pressure
- BMI/Weight
- Hearing
- Stroke risk assessment and much more
- Exhibitors will cover a variety of health topics including:
- Heart and brain health
- Stroke prevention
- Nutrition for healthy aging
- Diabetes (Did you know that the Greater Lynchburg are has a higher rate of diabetes than most other areas in the state and is higher than the national average so this is especially important)
- Alzheimer’s and dementia and many, many more topics
- Throughout the day we are offering mini-workshops by several of our local Centra and community medical doctors, health professionals, and volunteers
|Alice Bond, Parish Nurse for the Altavista First Baptist Church, & Centra Chaplain, Darren Miller talking about “ Have You Had the Talk Today? Which will focus on the importance of having a medical power of attorney and advance directions stating what you want done medically if you are unable to speak for yourself
|Cardiac Nurse Practitioner Ronetta Manhoover – who will address Cardiac Health
|Centra’s Dr. Peter Betz- a local psychiatrist and expert on dementia who will talk about Mental Health
|Dr. Sidney Saxon, Brain Health & Stroke Prevention
|Carl Wilkins of AARP- Ways to Prevent Being Scammed
|Juanita Daugherty, a RN and diabetes educator on Nutrition and How to Stay Healthy With Diabetes
|Cardiac Nurse Practitioner Allison Helgson talking about Vascular Health