Campbell Co. searching for wanted man

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a man who’s wanted for multiple charges for failure to appear with underlying charges of abduction, and assault and battery of a family member. They say 33-year-old Joel Cory White of Evington ran away from Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies yesterday when approached near the Sprint Store on Timberlake Road. He is not considered dangerous; but authorities would like help finding him. Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office or Central Virginia Crimestoppers.

Here is the entire news release from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office:

CAMPBELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING WANTED MAN

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in the search for an individual wanted for multiple charges.

Joel Cory White, age 33, of Evington, VA, is described as white male, 5’8″ tall, and weighs approximately 168 pounds. White has closely cropped brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for failure to appear underlying charges of abduction, and assault and battery of a family member.



White fled on foot from Campbell County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon when approached near the Sprint Store on Timberlake Road (20911 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501). He is not considered dangerous; however, authorities are requesting assistance in the location and apprehension of this individual.



Anyone with information regarding the location of Joel C. White is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

You may also visit Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, enter a tip ONLINE at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

Any further information pertaining to this crime will be published as an update.