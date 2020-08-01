Lynchburg City Schools students have two back-to-school options for the fall

Lynchburg City Schools students will have a couple of options for returning to school in the fall. The School system told parents this week that the school system will offer in-person learning in school buildings five days a week with social distancing and masks. It will also offer a fully remote version called the LCS Virtual Academy. Students would still have opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned school. Parents will be receiving information soon on how they can apply for that option.

Here is the letter from Lynchburg City Schools:

Dear LCS families,

LCS is excited to be planning for a great 2021-2022 school year! Details are still being developed that include a framework to give the best educational opportunities for all students.

We recognize that every family has different needs for their children. We are pleased to offer two options so that parents/guardians can make the best decision for their child. Please let us know your intentions for next school year, and stay tuned for more details!

INTENT FORM FOR 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR

Please complete this Intent Form for 2021-2022 by April 14 to let us know which option you would prefer. Click here to complete the form.

WHAT WILL NEXT SCHOOL YEAR BE LIKE?

Some things you will need to know before completing the intent form are what the options are for your child next school year.

LCS will be offering 2 learning options for students in the fall:

In Person: 5 days of in-person learning in the school building. We will continue with health and safety procedures, including social distancing (3 feet) and face mask requirements for all students and staff.

LCS Virtual Academy: Fully remote learning option for K-12 students. This option will require completing an application. Students would still have opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities at their zoned school!

Click here for a video with more information about the LCS Virtual Academy.

WHEN DOES SCHOOL START?

July 14 William Marvin Bass Elementary.

August 11 all other schools

Go to www.lcsedu.net/parents/lcs-calendar to view the entire calendar.

SUMMER OPPORTUNITIES

Also, SAVE THE DATE for LCS Summer Opportunities.

LCS will offer summer opportunities from June 15-July 16 (Tuesday-Friday).

Student hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for elementary students and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for secondary students.

More information will come after Spring Break, so stay tuned!

