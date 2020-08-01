Bedford Area Chamber “Chat & Cheers” at Beale’s May 20

“Chat & Cheers” – Bedford Town & County Update! Join us for a special evening of networking! Bring your business cards and be ready to join in the fun atmosphere to start building those great connections to build your business for 2021!

Robert Hiss, the Bedford County Administrator, and Bart Warner, the Town Manager of Bedford, will be our speakers.



You must register. Space is limited.



Business Connect @ 4 provides your business with the opportunity to get out and network! Take the time to pause from your busy life and join us from 4:30pm until 6pm to cultivate your professional relationships.



Please feel free to stay after the event for Trivia Game Night.



