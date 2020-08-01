6th Annual Glow Ride Oct. 7



Lynchburg Parks and Recreation and Blackwater Bike Shop are proud to announce the 6th Annual Glow Ride held Friday, October 7, 2022, at Riverside Park. This free, family-friendly event will take place from 7:00pm–9:00pm, and is open to attendees of all ages. This event will feature a DJ, Hot Diggity Dogs food truck, drinks, and glow-themed activities in the playground parking lot. For the first time this year, a bike rodeo will be held at the beginning of the event. Spectators are invited to bring a lawn chair and watch the rodeo.



Participants should enter through the Riverside Park Entrance and ride through either the beginner, or intermediate loop before exiting. Both bike loops are one way. Riders should wear bright colors and decorate their bike with glow sticks and lights.

Four activity stations will be available from the Academy in Motion Bus, Amazement Square, Cycling Without Age, and the Lynchburg Public Library.

The event schedule will be as follows:



7:00pm | Event Opens

7:15pm | Bike Rodeo Begins

7:30pm | Ride official kicks off with Blackwater Bike Shop leading the first loop

8:50pm | Last loop led by Blackwater Bike Shop



For more information, or if you are interested in becoming a food vendor or providing a fun, glow-themed activity, please contact Megan Heatwole, Community Recreation Supervisor, at 434-455-5891.

