Shrimpfest is back, live and in-person and just 4 weeks away! Enjoy an all-you-can-eat dinner of fresh-caught shrimp, slaw, chips, non-alcoholic beverages and a cookie on Saturday, August 20 from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Riverfront Park! Tickets are just $40 and proceeds support Service Leadership Programs and the building of Centennial Park Playground in Riverfront Park. Visit here for tickets.