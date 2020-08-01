8-year-old boy suffers gunshot wound in Campbell County

The Campbell County sheriff’s office says an 8-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound this weekend. They say his grandmother brought the boy to the hospital in Gretna on Saturday. He’s in stable condition with a single small caliber hole in his upper buttock/lower back area.

Deputies went to 7914 Lewis Ford Road and heard several gunshots.

Two subjects were identified shooting rifles at improper backstops that were facing toward where the juvenile was injured. After investigators questioned the subjects, their weapons were seized. Warrants were obtained on both males for reckless handling of a firearm. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.

Please contact The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 if you have any information on this case. Community members can also leave a tip online here or through the P3 app on mobile devices. Any further information for this case will be sent out by an addendum to this press release.