9-1-1 service restored in Campbell County after apparent cable cut

9-1-1 service has been restored in Campbell County after being down for several hours yesterday. For much of the day the county advised residents to use alternate numbers if they had an emergency. According to ABC13, the outage was caused by a cut fiber line in the Marion area and affected some 30 9-1-1 centers in Virginia. Service in Campbell County was restored around 4pm.

Here are the news releases from Campbell County:

UPDATE

THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021; 4:11 PM

CAMPBELL COUNTY E-9-1-1 SERVICES RESTORED

RUSTBURG, VA – Campbell County Department of Public Safety would like to advise the public that all services have been restored at this time.



Please dial 9-1-1 should you have an emergency; for non-emergencies, please call (434) 332-9574.



Be Safe, Campbell!

UPDATE

THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021; 10:46 AM

LANDLINES AND WIRELESS DEVICES EXPERIENCING 911 SERVICE ISSUES; CITIZENS ENCOURAGED TO USE ALTERNATE NUMBERS OR TEXT

RUSTBURG, VA -TEXT to 9-1-1 is operational.

MEDIA RELEASE

THURSDAY, JULY 22, 2021; 10:23 AM



LANDLINES AND WIRELESS DEVICES EXPERIENCING 911 SERVICE ISSUES; CITIZENS ENCOURAGED TO USE ALTERNATE NUMBERS



RUSTBURG, VA -The Campbell County Department of Public Safety would like to advise citizens of a service interruption affecting those within the Campbell County boundary. At the present time, the interruption of direct dial of 9-1-1, and our non-emergency line is affecting both landlines and wireless users.

Campbell County Department of Public Safety requests that those in need of E-911 services that are within the Campbell County boundary dial one of the non-emergency numbers: (434) 215-9985 or (434) 215-9240 or TEXT 9-1-1 for a dispatcher to respond.



Citizens will be updated once service has been properly restored.

Thank you, and be safe, Campbell!