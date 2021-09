A 9/11 Memorial Observance at the Forest Rotary’s Field of Honor featured keynote addresses from Army Major General Scott West and former New York City police officer Gerald Sheridan, as well as patriotic music, moments of silence, and a flyover of vintage WWII aircraft in the “Missing Man” formation while Taps was played. Click here to watch the flyover:

https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClub61205/videos/271987204770288/