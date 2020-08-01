Call or text 434-846-TALK(8255) !NEW! 24/7 Comment Line: 434-333-2009
Menu
9/11 observance featuring WWII flyover to be held at Field of Honor Saturday
Special 20th year memorial tribute on September 11th at 8:30am – Please bring your own lawn chairs for this event. Seating is limited.
Where: Field of Honor, in front of Automated Conveyor Systems on Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg
Featuring: Keynote speaker Army Major General Scott West, who was in the Pentagon on 9/11 and helped plan the Afghanistan invasion
Special music by the Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra
In memory of those who have given their lives in the preservation of our way of life, a flyover of WWII vintage T-6 aircraft performing the “Missing Man Formation” will be provided by Lynchburg Regional Airshow, sponsored by Banker Steel and Overstreet Ace Hardware. Weather Permitting.