Brian Weigand is joined by Dr. Chris Holstege of the Blue Ridge Poison Center to talk about the rising cases of Delta-8 Poisonings in Virginia. He also talks with Dwayne Yancy from Cardinal News about the Mountain Valley Pipeline Deal as well as the armadillos that are invading Virginia. R-5 Bob Good joins to break down Inflation, Abortion, and more to end this episode of A Deeper Dive.