Brian Weigand is joined by Johnathan Butcher from the Heritage Foundation to talk about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in education and accommodations being withheld from students in Northern Virginia schools. He also talks with Dwayne Yancey from Cardinal News about the Ford Plant nixed by Governor Youngkin as well as General Assembly bills that are affecting Western Virginia. Finally he chats with State Senator Steve Newman about the current session of the Virginia General Assembly.