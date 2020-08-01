A “good, beautiful soul”: Lynchburg police search for suspects in murder of woman driving on 12th Street

The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is searching for suspects in connection with yesterday’s homicide on 12th Street.

“This senseless act of violence took a young woman from her family and our community way too soon,” Chief Zuidema said. “The women and men of the LPD are working tirelessly to bring the individual(s) responsible for Samantha’s tragic death to justice.”

The victim, Samantha Robinson, was simply driving down 12th Street when a bullet entered her vehicle, striking her in the side.

Her mother describes Samantha as a “good, beautiful soul. Smiling, laughing all of the time and was the life of the party.”

The LPD is looking for three men to question in connection with her death:

Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19, of Lynchburg, who also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation on firearms charges unrelated to this incident

Najiee J’hode Turner, 20, of Lynchburg

Leondre Tymere Strange, 19, of Lynchburg

If anyone has any information on where these individuals are located, please call 911 or Crimestoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.