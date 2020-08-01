“A knot in my stomach”: Local Vietnam veteran weighs in on Afghanistan

Area veterans continue to express dismay at the Taliban’s nearly complete takeover of Afghanistan. Steve Bozeman organizes weekly support the Troops rallies at Monument Terrace and served four tours in Vietnam, where he received the Purple Heart after being wounded in combat. He joined the Morningline to discuss the situation in Kabul:

Bozeman says the scene in Kabul reminded him of the fall of Saigon 46 years ago. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Americans remain in Afghanistan waiting to be evacuated.