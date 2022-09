Last year, at the age of 5, Harvey Sutton became one of the youngest people ever to hike the entire Appalachian Trail. Last Saturday, at the age of 6, Harvey was the youngest person to finish the Virginia 10 Miler, along with his parents. Harvey told the Morningline about the race:

Harvey told the Morningline how he trained for the race:



Harvey says he prefers hiking to running. He and his parents have more big hikes planned in the future.