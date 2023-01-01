Aaron Van Allen Talks All Important Storylines Surrounding Tomorrow’s Primaries

Liberty University Professor of Government, Aaron Van Allen, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the primaries happening tomorrow including the close fights between Bob Good and John McGuire for the 5th District Congressional Seat and Chris Faraldi and Peter Alexander for the Ward IV Seat on Lynchburg City Council. He also talks about if the question of the importance of Trump’s endorsements in races across the country, what he thinks is going to happen tomorrow, and the Tom Cole race.