Aaron Van Allen Talks Congress Back in Session and Virginia Budget Deadline

Liberty University Professor of Government, Aaron Van Allen, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about Congress being back in session, the deals that he’s expecting to be on the table including an aid package for Ukraine, could Marjorie Taylor Green really get Mike Johnson thrown out of office, the status of the Tik Tok Bill in the Senate, newest polling numbers, expecting Donald Trump to make a statement on abortion today, deadline day for the Virginia budget and whether or not Governor Youngkin is going to come with amendments or veto the full budget, what Youngkin is going to do about skill games, the prescription drug affordability board, and much more.