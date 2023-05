Liberty University Professor, Aaron Van Allen, joins Mari and Brian on The Morningline to talk about the debt ceiling deal and some of the things that made it into the bill, how the voting is going to go to pass the debt ceiling, the able-bodied work requirements, who’s the winner with the debt deal, Texas Attorney General, Ken Paxton, impeached, Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign Announcement on Twitter, the 2024 Presidential Race, and much more.