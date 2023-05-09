Aaron Van Allen Talks Potential Reasons for a Government Shutdown

Liberty University Professor of Government, Aaron Van Allen, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about Biden’s trip to Florida for Idalia and why DeSantis did not join in on the photo ops with the President, are we going to have a government shutdown or will there be a short term bill to avoid it happening, what some of the holdups are going to be with the House Freedom Caucus, is funding to Ukraine in jeopardy, how viable is Vivek Ramaswamy as a 2024 Presidential Candidate, how important are the Pennsylvania elections, and more.