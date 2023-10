Liberty University Government Professor, Aaron Van Allen, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the potential for Matt Gaetz to move on Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership position, do we know what charges McCarthy may have on Gaetz, is Tom Emmer still the choice for the Freedom Caucus as candidate for Speaker of the House, could any Democrats vote for McCarthy, is Gaetz doing this because he wants to be Governor of Florida, is Glenn Youngkin running for President in 2024?, and more.