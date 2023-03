Liberty University Professor, Aaron Van Allen, joins Brian and Anthony on The Morningline to talk about the potential indictment against President Trump about how he paid Michael Cohen, what kind of punishment Trump could face if he is found guilty, is Governor Glenn Youngkin going to make a run for President in 2024, how likely would it be for President Biden to ban Tik Tok, is the Fed going to continue to raise interest rates following bank collapses, and a new twist in a story from 1980.